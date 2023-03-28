BYD Dolphin EV launched in Thailand from RM103k - Malaysia's next affordable EV?

The BYD Dolphin EV has made waves in Thailand following its official launch and price tag.

With prices starting from 799,999 baht (around RM103k), the BYD Dolphin certainly has the potential to spread the EV gospel like wildfire thanks to its much more affordable price tag, but looking at the details, is that really the case?

For RM103k, the mid-range model BYD Dolphin EV in Thailand will only get you the variant that's fitted with a single electric motor that produces 94hp and 180Nm of torque paired to a 44.9kWh battery pack. This gets you an NEDC range of up to 410km.

There's going to be a cheaper version of this particular BYD Dolphin variant that's fitted with a smaller 30.7kWh battery pack which offers an NEDC range of around 300km, but if it's power you're looking for, the BYD Dolphin also comes with a range-topping variant that churns out 174hp and 290Nm of torque.

Looking at the price differences between the BYD Atto 3 and Dolphin in other markets, we can safely assume that the Dolphin will be priced much closer to the RM100k mark (compared to the Atto 3's RM150k starting price). With that being said, we will just have to wait for more updates as we head closer to the end of 2023 (when both the Dolphin and Seal will be launched here in Malaysia).