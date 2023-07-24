2023 BYD Dolphin EV price to start from RM110,000?

The official launch of the 2023 BYD Dolphin EV is just around the corner and its hype is getting bigger by the day.

With a number of spottings in public (covered in that blue wavy camo stickers, of course), the latest gossip is now related to the pricing. According to the Malay Mail, its official price tag might just start from below the RM110,000 mark.

If that is true, then the BYD Dolphin EV might just be the next hot-selling electric car for 2023 with a more enticing and affordable price tag. Parked under the also popular BYD Atto 3 that's priced from RM149,800 to RM167,800, the Dolphin is expected to cater to a wider audience and hopefully, boost the country's EV ownership here in Malaysia.

We're also expecting the BYD Dolphin EV to come in two different variants. The base variant that is said to be under RM110,000 might come with a single electric motor that produces 94hp and 180Nm of torque.

Not the most powerful, but its 44.9kWh battery pack is said to be able to cover around 340km - more than enough for your daily travel needs to and from work plus everything in between.

The more powerful variant comes packed with a 204hp electric motor that is able to churn out 310Nm of torque. Mated to a bigger 60.4kWh battery pack, its driving range is extended to close to 430km.

We'll know for sure regarding the official prices, specs, and variants during the BYD Dolphin's official launch happening on 27 July 2023. Right now, bookings are open and the first few deliveries will begin as soon as August this year. Interesting? Most definitely.