  4. 2023 BYD Dolphin EV launched: Malaysia's best entry-level EV is priced from RM99,900!

Auto News
 | 

Exciting news for electric vehicle enthusiasts in Malaysia as Sime Darby Motors has launched the highly anticipated BYD Dolphin EV, offering an affordable and feature-packed option for those looking to make the switch to emissions-free driving.

The Dolphin EV, which has been garnering attention globally, is now available in Malaysia with a starting price of just RM99,900, making it one of the best-priced EVs in the market at the moment.
BYD Dolphin launch
The Dolphin comes in two variants, each catering to different driving needs and preferences - the Standard Range and the Extended Range. With its competitive pricing and impressive specifications, the Dolphin is poised to be a game-changer in the EV segment in Malaysia.

The Dynamic Standard Range Variant - RM99,900

2023 BYD Dolphin standard variant

The Dynamic Standard Range variant of the BYD Dolphin is priced at an attractive RM99,900, offering a great option for budget-conscious EV buyers. Despite its affordable price tag, the Standard Range variant does not compromise on performance or features.

It comes with a range of 410km, powered by a 44.9kWh battery. The motor produces 94hp of power and 180Nm of torque, enabling a respectable 0-100km/h acceleration time of 12.3 seconds.

The Dolphin Standard Range also features a max DC charging capacity of 60kW, ensuring quick and convenient charging options for users on the go.

The Premium Extended Range Variant - RM124,900

2023 BYD Dolphin Malaysia launch

For those seeking more range and higher performance, the Extended Range variant of the BYD Dolphin EV is available at RM124,900. This variant offers an extended WLTP-certified range of 490km, thanks to its larger 60.48kWh battery.

The motor in this variant is more potent, producing 201hp of power and 310Nm of torque, resulting in a swift 0-100km/h acceleration time of 7.0 seconds.

The Extended Range variant also boasts a higher max DC charging rate of 80kW, enabling even faster charging times to keep users on the move with ease. Rear suspension on the extended range is also different, featuring a multi-link set-up, compared to the standard range's torsion beam.

Impressive Safety Features

BYD Dolphin launch interior Malaysia

Despite its competitive pricing, the BYD Dolphin doesn't skimp on safety. Both variants come well-equipped with advanced safety features, including:

  • Autonomous emergency braking
  • Adaptive cruise control
  • Rear cross traffic alert and brake
  • Lane keep assist
  • Predictive collision warning
  • Blind spot detection
  • Lane departure prevention

Other differences between the two variants

BYD Dolphin launch Malaysia

Although a lot of the equipment is the same, there are some extra bits of kit on the extended-range variant. These extras kit include:

  • Extra exterior and interior colours (Surf Blue/Urban Grey paint jobs and blue and black interior)
  • Panoramic Glass roof
  • Mobile phone wireless charging
  • Power-adjusted front passenger seat
  • Ventilated front seats

Want to try the BYD Dolphin immediately? Here's how:

2023 BYD Dolphin Malaysia launch

For those eager to experience the BYD Dolphin firsthand, a public test drive event has been organised at 1 Utama Old Wing open air car park from Friday, 28th July, until Sunday, 30th July 2023. This event offers a perfect opportunity for potential buyers to explore the capabilities of the BYD Dolphin and get a feel for the smooth and silent driving experience that electric vehicles offer.

The test drive event will also have knowledgeable staff on hand to answer any questions and provide detailed information about the Dolphin EV's features, specifications, and charging infrastructure.

2023 BYD Dolphin Malaysia launch

In conclusion, the arrival of the BYD Dolphin in Malaysia is a significant milestone in the country's journey towards sustainable and eco-friendly transportation. With its affordable pricing, impressive range, and advanced safety features, the Dolphin EV is set to make electric mobility more accessible to a wider audience.

Whether you are a budget-conscious buyer or someone looking for an extended range EV, the Dolphin has something to offer for everyone.

Don't miss the chance to be a part of the electric revolution and experience the future of driving at the upcoming test drive event.

BYD BYD Malaysia BYD Dolphin RM100k EV Best EV Malaysia affordable EV Malaysia
Adam Aubrey

Adam Aubrey

Content Producer

Wants to live the simple life, especially when it comes to cars and bikes. That's what tech is for he reckons, to make motoring simpler

