Car Trailer Caught Fire, Five Brand New Honda Civics Destroyed

A total of five brand new Honda Civics were incinerated when the car carrier trailer they were on caught on fire.

Fresh from the Honda assembly plant in Alor Gajah, Melaka, these new Civics were meant to be transported to Penang before the incident took place at KM227.2 of the North-South Expressway near Pedas, Negeri Sembilan (6 September 2022) around 5.30pm.

*Image credit: The Star

Technical issues with the carrier's braking system

The Star reported that the cause of the fire was due to technical issues related to the transporter's braking system. A total of six brand new Honda Civics were on the carrier at the time, four of them were completely burnt, one was around 50% destroyed, and one positioned at the top front end was the only unit that survived the whole ordeal practically unscathed.

*Image credit: The Star

The Fire and Rescue Department were quick on the scene to control the situation, but due to the gravity of the situation at the time, they had to temporarily block all three lanes on the North-South Expressway heading northbound which also resulted in a 3km congestion.

Looks like the waiting period for five potentially new Honda owners just got a little bit longer. Luckily, no casualties were reported.