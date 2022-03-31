Honda Malaysia Achieves 1 Million Production Units Milestone In Pegoh Plant, Melaka

Honda Malaysia has recorded its latest milestone achievement with the production of 1 million units of vehicles at its Pegoh, Melaka plant.

Honda Malaysia's local assembly plant was opened in Pegoh, Melaka in 2003 with the number one line producing the second-generation CR-V model. Now with two lines that produce cars like the City and HR-V, Honda Malaysia is on the upward trend to sell more vehicles.

1 million production units

Honda Malaysia Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Madoka Chujo, said, "It has been 20 years since Honda Malaysia's establishment. We have evolved and recorded significant achievements since then. In March 2021, we achieved the 1 millionth sale unit milestone with all Malaysians. One year later, I am now celebrating another significant milestone with all of you – the 1 millionth production unit, through the All-New Civic."

"I would like to express my deepest appreciation to all Honda associates and suppliers for their effort, and hard work to ensure smooth production process and supply chain operations even with many challenges faced, including the COVID-19 pandemic, global chip shortage and recent flood incidents. With their dedication, challenging spirit and working together as one, we can achieve this remarkable 1 million production unit milestone."

Also present at Honda's 1 million production unit celebration was Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Utama Sulaiman Md Ali, who said Honda Malaysia's assembly plant at Pegoh has created an excellent local economy for the area which now sees it growing beyond expectations.

Ms. Chujo added, "Honda would like to express their sincere gratitude to the Melaka State Government for their continued support for our plans for this Pegoh Plant."

Honda Malaysia Pegoh Plant

Honda Malaysia opened its number one line at the Pegoh Plant in January 2003. It was built on an area of 46,543.00 square meters, with a production capacity of 50,000 cars annually. The first Honda model that rolled out from the number one line was the 2nd Generation Hoda CR-V.

In October 2013, Honda Malaysia rolled out the Jazz Hybrid model in the number two line, which sits on 49,190.50 square meters of land. The number two line had its official opening ceremony in January 2014, and the expansion further increased the total production capacity of the Pegoh Plant to 100,000 units per year, enabling Honda Malaysia to locally assemble seven models to cater to growing customer needs.

The plant is also equipped with advanced manufacturing equipment and technologies such as Lazer Brazing, Internal Frame Welding and Foam Spray Technology.

The plant, which has a 100% local workforce also assembles Honda vehicles with advanced technologies such as e: HEV, VTEC turbocharger, Honda Sensing and Honda Connect.

The seven models built at Pegoh are the City, All-New City Hatchback, All-New Civic, Accord, BR-V, HR-V and CR-V. To top it off, the manufacturing plant can produce multiple models simultaneously with its flexible production capability.