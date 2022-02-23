You Can Now Buy Certified Used Cars From Honda Malaysia

You can now buy certified pre-owned vehicles from Honda Malaysia as they have launched their Honda Certified Used Car (HCUC).

Honda Malaysia has introduced their pre-owned HCUC arm, enabling Malaysians to purchase a verified, pre-owned Honda car through an accessible and trustworthy platform.

For now, HCUC cars are available from six dealerships from different regions:

MJN Motors Sdn. Bhd. (Selangor)

Tiong Nam Motor (M) Sdn. Bhd. (Selangor)

Kah Motor Co. Sdn. Bhd. (Penang)

Kah Motor Co. Sdn. Bhd. (Johor)

Yong Ming Motor Sdn. Bhd. (Johor)

Chuan Thye Motor Sdn. Bhd. (Pahang).

Honda Malaysia said they would gradually expand the HCUC business to meet the growing demand for used Hondas.

Honda Malaysia Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Madoka Chujo said, "Honda Malaysia is committed to offering products and services of the highest quality and ensuring that all our cars, be it new or pre-owned, provide a feeling of joy to the car owners. As such, we rolled out HCUC as an additional option for customers to own their preferred Honda cars and enjoy being a Honda owner".

Under the HCUC programme, Honda ensures that the cars sold would have gone through a stringent 288-point inspection conducted by Honda Certified Inspectors. It covers the conditions of the engine and transmission, functionality and undercarriage, as well as the exterior and interior condition.

All HCUC cars will have less than 100,000km under their belt and be below five years old. The cars will only be equipped with genuine parts and are free from major accident and flood damage.

Depending on terms and conditions, customers who purchase a vehicle under the HCUC program can obtain a one-year warranty extension over the existing vehicle warranty.

An authorized HCUC dealer will do the vehicle registration process, and buyers of HCUC cars can get their Hondas serviced at Honda's network of service centres nationwide.