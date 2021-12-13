Carlist.my's People's Choice Awards and Editors' Choice Awards 2021

With the year coming to a close, it was the opportune time to reward all the hard work by brands in 2021 with Carlist.my's People's Choice Awards and Editors’ Choice Awards with a night of merriment and glitz.

Among the big winners of the night included Mercedes-Benz Malaysia with 14 awards, UMW Toyota Malaysia with 12 awards, BMW Malaysia with 11 awards, Honda Malaysia with seven awards and Volvo Car Malaysia with six awards.

National car manufacturers Perodua and Proton each went home with five and four awards each.

A total of 36 different categories were awarded during the night.

"We did go a bit more granular this year to better reflect the offerings by each manufacturer as well as the buying habits among consumers. The categories we put together is a reflection of that, factoring in price as well, of course," said Ferdinand Pereira, Head of Content, Carlist.my.



The Japanese contingent of brands had a very good showing of the night with Edaran Tan Chong Motors taking home four awards with the Nissan Serena S-Hybrid the star of the show.



Bermaz Auto swept four awards for Mazda with the Mazda CX-5 coming out tops in the C-Segment SUV (RM100,000 – RM150,000) category.

Subaru Malaysia took home two awards with the Subaru WRX coming out first in the Performance Car (Under RM300k) category.



Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia won two awards with the Mitsubishi Xpander taking home the Carsome Editors' Choice Award for Family Car of the Year.





Lexus and Isuzu Malaysia went home with one award respectively with Isuzu taking home the Carsome Editors' Choice Award for Pickup Truck of the Year for the Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain.





Over on the continental side of things, MINI Malaysia swept four awards, winning big with the MINI Cooper S 3-door. Porsche Malaysia took home three awards for the night with the Porsche Panamera, Taycan and 911 all emerging as winners.

"As we look back on 2021, it was important for us at Carlist.my to also award and honour the automotive brands that soldiered on despite the challenges. This was our turn to give back to them for all of their hard work in 2021. We look forward to working with all of them more closely in 2022. Congratulations to all the winners." said KY Gan, Managing Director, Carlist.my.



Not to be left out, Jaguar Land Rover took home three awards, winning with the Land Rover Range Rover Sport and Land Rover Range Rover with Volkswagen Malaysia also taking home three awards.





Hyundai Malaysia left with three awards, the Grand Starex proving to be a crowd favorite in the People's Choice Awards.



Kia won one award through the Kia Grand Carnival whilst Weststar Maxus and SDAC Ford Malaysia both took home one award apiece.



Congratulations to all the winners and we look forward to 2022!