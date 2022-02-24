Chery Posts Best-Ever January With 108k Units Sold, Poised For Malaysian Entry

2022 is off to a sweet start for Chery, that other successful mass market automaker from China, who announced the company had sold nearly 108,000 units in January (their most successful one ever) with 26,900 of that being to export markets.

It represents a pretty significant year-on-year increase of 20% from the perspective of overall sales but a 60.9% YoY increase for exports.

The automaker continues to see strong demand from Russia where Chery’s market presence has persisted for 17 years, bolstered by their best-selling Tiggo 7 Pro, a 5-seater C-segment SUV. For last month, it again remained their largest export market with a 47% year-on-year increase from January 2021.

Their export performance also saw positive growth in other markets such Chile, Brazil, and Egypt. Importantly, Malaysia is soon to be added to that list, making us among the first of Southeast Asian countries to be a major focus to their international expansion plans.

In addition to their existing models such as the aforementioned Tiggo 7 Pro as well as the B-segment Tiggo 2, Tiggo 3X, Tiggo 8, Tiggo 5X, Malaysia is likely to be the first to receive the brand new Omoda 5, a model that was previewed in near-finished guise at last year’s Guangzhou Motor Show.

Full production examples of the high tech SUV has only just started in Wuhu, China, with priority export markets (including ourselves and Australia) slated to make landfall in mid-2022.

Upon arrival and local launch, the Omoda 5 should be a formidable rival to segment-straddling compact SUVs such as the Toyota Corolla Cross and incoming 3rd-generation Honda HR-V.