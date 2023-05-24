Editor's Pick
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. China surpasses Japan as world's top auto exporter

China surpasses Japan as world's top auto exporter

Auto News
 | 

China surpasses Japan as world's top auto exporter

China has overtaken Japan as the world's top vehicle exporter. The rise of EVs and increased demand for their vehicles in Russia is the main drive behind the big numbers.

China has been a significant player in the global automotive industry and has experienced rapid growth over the past few decades. While China is known for its large domestic automotive market, it has also expanded its presence in the international automotive trade.

GWM sales in Russia

This expansion to the international automotive market has done them well because according to Nikkei Asia, China has just overtaken Japan as the world's top auto exporter.

Nikkei Asia said this historical moment is spurred on by the rise of electric vehicles and increased demand for their vehicles in Russia. Chery Automobile and Great Wall Motor in particular have expanded sales in Russia and are doing very well there.

This is not a big surprise as they have filled the void left by popular auto manufacturers such as Toyota and Volkswagen, who have shut down Russian factories and pulled out of the market after the Russian-Ukrainian war began in 2022.

Russian car factory

Nikkei Asia reported that China's automobile exports for the period between January-March jumped 58% from a year earlier to 1.07 million units.

Japan only exported 950,000 vehicles during the same quarter, up 6% on the year, according to the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association.

New energy vehicles have also helped China grow their vehicle export numbers, where even the likes of Teslas are exporting vehicles out of China to countries such as Canada. 

BYD Thailand

Nikkei Asia also mentioned that Belgium, Australia and Thailand were the top destinations of Chinese-made new energy vehicles. Chinese EVs are so popular in Thailand, to the point where they are cornering the EV market where BYD and Neta are the top-selling EVs in the land of smiles.

Related Tags
China vehicle export Japan vehicle export China biggest car exporter
Print
Adam Aubrey

Adam Aubrey

Content Producer

Wants to live the simple life, especially when it comes to cars and bikes. That's what tech is for he reckons, to make motoring simpler

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party