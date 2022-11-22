Come on down to All About Wheels 2022 by Velocity Motor Show this weekend!

All About Cars 2022 is happening this weekend between November 25th and 27th at the Mines International Exhibition Centre, brought to you by the people behind the Velocity Motor Show.

Car enthusiasts will descend upon Seri Kembangan to catch the action, being called Malaysia’s first indoor Lifestyle Automotive event. Brought to us by Pulzar Racing Lubricants and supported by Tourism Malaysia, All About Wheels invites anyone and everyone to join the festivities.

There will be monster trucks to admire as well as a faithful replica of Lightning McQueen from the 2006 Pixar animated movie Cars.

In addition to the sea of sweet modified street and off-road machines, All About Wheels will have packed full of exciting activities to enjoy such as the Royal Enfield Show-N-Shine Competition, a Big Bike showcase by Harley-Davidson, a Hot Wheels die cast market, and the pre-screening promotional preview of the film REMPIT 2 with Farid Kamil and Cat Farish.

On the ground too will be Subarus for test drive, the presence of Aprilia, Vespa, and many more as well as a special display of precision driving and sideways tyre-smoking action - a Driftkhana - by Carlist.my’s own Zen Low.

So be sure to mark your calendar this weekend, November 25th to 27th, for All About Wheels by Velocity Motor Show happening at the Mines International Exhibition and Convention Centre (MIECC). See you there!