Velocity Motor Show - The 4th Edition Kicks Off 4th March

Taking place this weekend, the 4th edition of Velocity Motor Show (VMS) will feature the finest show cars and bikes from major brands in Malaysia.

Kicking off the action-packed weekend on Friday and Saturday will be the VMS-MDCC Drift Challenge. If you like the smell of burnt rubber then this is where you want to be!

The largest air-suspension cars gathered in one place, plus on Sunday the biggest gathering of Harley-Davidson owners are only two of the highlights of the weekend at #VMS22.

Since its inaugural show in 2017, more than 1,000 cars and over 50,000 people have turned up to support VMS. #VMS22 was designed as a platform to bring together automotive business resources, solution providers, and machine enthusiasts’ for business and trade opportunities.

This year is special as this will also be the first time that VMS will incorporate #BikeTown, featuring the latest models from Harley-Davidson, Vespa, Aprilia, and Moto Guzzi.

#VMS22 promises to be a showcase of awesome, good-looking cars, a wide range of activities, extreme sports, entertainment, food, and plenty of prizes for lucky draws.

Toyo Tyre is the official sponsor and Tengku Djan, the Prince of Drift will make a guest appearance for the Drift Challenge as well as doubling up as a judge, being the Toyo Tyre Ambassador.

#VMS22 will take place at Bukit Jalil Stadium from 4th-6th March 2022. The entrance fee is RM15 per pax.