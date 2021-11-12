Cycle & Carriage Roadshow In Mid Valley Megamall - GLA 200, and GLB 250, GLC 300 Coupe - From Now Till 14 November

If you're in the market for a new Mercedes-Benz this end of year, then head on over to Cycle & Carriage's Mercedes-Benz roadshow happening now till November 14 at Centre Court, Mid Valley Megamall.

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia very recently launched the locally assembled A-Class Sedan and GLA SUV, so this will be your prime opportunity to catch them up close and personal.

Besides the above two, you'll also be able to view the A 200 Progressive Line, GLA 200, GLB 250, GLC 300 Coupe and still very recent E 200 Avantgarde facelift. In short, there's something for everyone!

If you're a collector or fan of Mercedes-Benz merchandise, then Cycle & Carriage would like you to know that you will be able to enjoy discounts of up to 40% on selected items such as t-shirts, umbrellas, keyrings, bags, watches, caps and even bicycles if you so fancy it.

Every vehicle booked at the roadshow will be in the running to win an exclusive Mercedes-Benz Crestlink trolley bag and Mercedes-Benz wallet gift set. There are three prizes up for grabs! You will also be entitled to a free smart tag device for every vehicle purchased at the roadshow.

So head on over to Mid Valley from now till November 14, 10.00am to 10.00pm to check out Cycle & Carriage's Mercedes-Benz roadshow.