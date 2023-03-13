Damansara Link to remain closed until December

Motorists travelling from Petaling Jaya towards Bangsar on the Sprint Highway have to endure the traffic congestion a little longer.

The traffic interruption was expected to last till March 2023. However, the reopening of the route has now been delayed to December this year. Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) announced the closure and traffic diversion along Sprint Highway towards Bangsar from Petaling Jaya back in October last year.

Affected routes are Jalan Maarof towards Bangsar, Petaling Jaya towards Kuala Lumpur via Pusat Bandar Damansara (involving Jalan Johar, Jalan Beringin and Jalan Semantan).

The road closure is to facilitate the construction project of a multi-level flyover which was extended due to bad weather and material shipment delays. Since then, affected motorists have had to take alternative routes into the city centre as suggested by the Sprint Highway Communications Department.

As reported by The Star, Datuk Sufian Majid, President of Bukit Damansara Residents Association has urged parties involved to expedite the project and that there must be a clear deadline to avoid further delays. Also adding that it is a safety concern when certain parts of the construction zone were not properly lit at night.