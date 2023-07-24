Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister, passes away at 61

Yesterday, Malaysia received the unfortunate news of the passing of Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living. His daughter, confirmed his passing on social media last night.

“It is with sorrow that we announce the death of our family’s head, Salahuddin Ayub, at 9.23pm on July 23, 2023,” said Siti Fatihah Salahuddin said on her Facebook page.

The 61-year-old Minister suffered a brain haemorrhage on Saturday night, July 22, and subsequently underwent surgery on Sunday morning at Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah in Alor Setar, Kedah.

The press secretary of the minister stated that Salahuddin's remains will be taken to his mother's residence in Tanjung Piai, Johor.

Throughout his career, Salahuddin was renowned for his involvement in the Payung Rahmah initiative and the ongoing efforts to develop a targeted subsidy system.

Notably, in May before his passing, he revealed plans to initiate targeted fuel subsidies for diesel starting in 2024. The main aim of this initiative was to reduce wastage in subsidies and ensure that financial assistance is directed to those motorists who genuinely require it.

For the smooth implementation of these targeted fuel subsidies, Salahuddin stressed the importance of creating an integrated database that would involve the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry, Finance Ministry, Transport Ministry, as well as the Investment, Trade, and Industry Ministry.

The passing of Salahuddin will lead to a by-election for the Pulai federal seat in Johor. He initially won this seat in 2018 and managed to retain it in the previous year.