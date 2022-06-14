DBKL Keeps Promise - Cars Towed Away In Mont Kiara

As promised, towing operations around Mont Kiara is underway. 12 cars have been towed so far during the DBKL enforcement action.

A few weeks ago, DBKL (Kuala Lumpur City Hall) announced that they would be carrying out towing operations along Jalan Kiara 1 to address the problem of vehicles parking there illegally.

It seems they have followed through with their threat, as vehicle owners who have continued to park there illegally were "taken aback" as they saw their cars being towed away by the authorities.

According to The Star, since June 1, DBKL has carried out a series of enforcement in the congested commercial and residential areas of Mont Kiara following the announcement back in July.

Several DBKL trucks have been seen making the rounds at commercial areas such as Solaris Mont Kiara, as well as neighbourhood roads like Jalan Kiara 1 and Jalan Kiara 4 - towing away illegally parked vehicles.

When StarMetro contacted DBKL enforcement director Osman Ismail, who announced the towing operation back in July, he said that "since the start of the operations, DBKL has towed away 12 vehicles for obstructing traffic.

"This is an ongoing operation, and I urge motorists to park at designated parking lots," said Ismail.

DBKL has also backed up the towing operations by deploying its officers around the area to issue summons to errant motorists.