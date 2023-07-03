Dedicated bus lane on Jalan Ampang to ease traffic congestion: Rapid Bus and DBKL collaborate on trial project

Starting from July 3, a dedicated bus lane will be implemented along Jalan Ampang as part of a joint trial project by Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

The trial will span six months and cover a 3km stretch according to The Star, running from the Risda building to the Jalan Tun Razak intersection during peak hours on weekdays (6am to 9am).

The initiative aims to reduce travel time by 10 minutes and encourage approximately 30,000 daily commuters to utilize the Jalan Ampang route.

Plans are also underway to extend the dedicated bus lane to serve evening peak hours from 5pm to 7pm.

In an interview with StarMetro, Rapid Bus CEO Muhammad Yazurin Sallij expressed the objective of reducing private vehicle usage in Kuala Lumpur from 50,000 to 40,000, while promoting public transport through the dedicated lane.

The fare for bus rides will be RM1.90 per trip, with the option for commuters to avail themselves of the MY50 monthly pass priced at RM50. If the trial proves successful, the dedicated bus lane will become a permanent feature.

During the trial period, 36 buses, including double-decker buses for Route 300 and DS01, as well as nine single-deck buses for Route 303, will be deployed along Jalan Ampang.

Rapid KL also has plans to enhance connectivity by introducing bus services for Jalan Genting Klang, Jalan Kelang Lama, and the Federal Highway.

The initiative aims to address the growing traffic congestion caused by an influx of vehicles entering Kuala Lumpur, with the ultimate goal of encouraging more people to use public transportation.

To facilitate seamless transfers, the Ampang Park LRT station will serve as a central hub for bus connections, allowing passengers to conveniently switch to the Putrajaya Line or Kelana Jaya Line.

Along the Ampang bus route, there will be seven stops, including Risda Building, 3 Towers, Gleneagles Hospital, Great Eastern Mall, Perkeso, Ampwalk Mall, and Proton Edar.