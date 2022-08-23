Kajang MRT Line Disrupted During Rush Hour

Just when you thought that it was a good idea to take the Kajang MRT line train to head back home, an unfortunate disruption happened during rush hour.

That's exactly what happened yesterday evening when commuters of the Kajang MRT line were left stranded during the evening rush due to disrupted services. Rapid KL has yet to explain the cause of the disruption, but they've been working hard to resolve the matter.

No stopping at Semantan & Pusat Bandar Damansara stations

Rapid KL also tweeted that while they were working hard to resolve all issues, the MRT trains on the Kajang line won't be stopping at the Semantan and Pusat Bandar Damansara stations while 'repair works are underway'.

We're not entirely sure if it was due to the heavy rain and winds that took place yesterday evening, but commuters on the line had their faith and patience tested as the disruption took place during the evening rush hour and heavy rains while waiting for services to resume.

Issues related to the train or technical glitch?

The past few posts from Rapid KL on Twitter as well as Facebook recommended that fellow commuters plan their journeys by being aware of peak hour updates and train frequencies on all lines.

One of the comments posted by Rapid KL when replying to a comment on Facebook stated that "the train having an issue and need to be sent to the depot for further checking."

These revised frequencies were also due to upgrading works being deployed by Rapid KL on several lines and stations, which also meant that the waiting times between trains have been slightly increased. Not something you want to encounter when rushing to the office or home, eh?