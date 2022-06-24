Transport Minister To Push On Public Transport Maintenance

Malaysia's transport minister, Wee Ka Siong, will be putting more focus on public transport facilities maintenance after having reviewed a rise in complaints about damages.

More complaints have gone viral on various social media platforms which have led to a lot of folks blaming the Malaysian government. Some issues have been an ongoing matter and even disregarded entirely, but Wee has vowed to rectify the matters including minor issues.

Public transport facilities will be maintained

Wee also stated that he has ordered a town hall session with Prasarana Malaysia Berhad together with all of its rail station managers to resolve these ongoing issues that have been in the limelight for a while now (for some years like the escalator at the Taman Sri Rampai LRT station).

According to a quote posted by The Malay Mail, Wee stated that "Ensuring facilities at the stations are well maintained is the responsibility of the station management involved. They are the ones who must ensure the maintenance culture is there."

Apart from facility maintenance, Wee is also pushing on the commuters' safety, which is why the frequency of LRT trains will be pushed to eight minutes in the coming months.

A special committee has been established by Prasarana to figure out all trains that require damage repairs and what caused them, particularly pertaining to the brake caliper damage and hydraulic liquid leakage. Once the matters are dealt with, that will go down to only three minutes' waiting time.

For now, the public can enjoy the free public transport services under Prasarana (LRT, MRT, RapidKL) for one month as announced in a bid to 'advocate and promote the convenience of public transport'.