Anthony Loke goes 'undercover', takes LRT ride during rush hour

Anthony Loke is back as our Transport Minister and he's already uncovering some truths in relation to the current public transport, particularly the LRT Kelana Jaya line.

It seemed that he went on an undercover mission yesterday following an unannounced ride on the LRT KJ line during rush hour. Loke spent two hours on the train in 'incognito mode' from 5-7 pm to see for himself all the complaints the public has voiced regarding the train services under the Prasarana umbrella.

Post-mortem with Prasarana soon

anthony loke lrt kj kelana jaya line*Image credit: Anthony Loke FB page

The Transport Minister plans to take his findings from his own personal experiences on the LRT KJ line during rush hour and discuss the Prasarana top management within the week. The goal is to improve its overall services and hopefully enhance the quality of public transportation within the Klang Valley.

It was only last month when the LRT KJ line shut down its services for an entire week to resolve some issues related to its Automatic Train Control (ATC) electronics. 16 stations were affected which were also high-volume stops that resulted in many folks having to find other alternative modes of travel to and from work.

What Anthony Loke is doing might seem like a small step for now, but at least he's on the ground to experience for himself and hopefully can conjure up the best forms of solutions to all the problems the 'rakyat' have been facing over the years.

Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

