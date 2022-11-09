LRT Kelana Jaya line 'out of service' until 15 November

The LRT Kelana Jaya line involving 16 stations will be temporarily 'out of service' until 15 November 2022.

An entire week is needed by RapidKL to resolve the issues related to the Automatic Train Control (ATC) electronics which have been causing problems since last Saturday (5 November 2022). These stations were completely closed from 4pm yesterday (8 November 2022).

16 LRT stations affected

This temporary halt in services on the LRT Kelana Jaya line will affect commuters from 16 different stations, which are:

Kelana Jaya

Taman Bahagia

Taman Paramount

Asia Jaya

Taman Jaya

Universiti

Kerinchi

Bangsar

Abdullah Hukum

KL Sentral

Pasar Seni

Masjid Jamek

Dang Wangi

Kampung Baru

KLCC

Ampang Park

To make amends for the unfortunate turn of events, RapidKL will be extending the LRT Ampang and Sri Petaling lines as well as the MRT Kajang line until 12.30am. Additionally, free feeder bus services will be extended to selected stations that are affected by the Kelana Jaya Line.

