If you’ve ever fancied the Perodua Aruz but wished it came in a darker, more brooding shade, you’re in luck as the previously teased ‘black edition’ of the popular 7-seater B-segment pseudo-SUV - which boasts a 220mm ground clearance - is now offered in Elegant Black.

This latest addition joins the existing colour options of Ivory White, Glittering Silver, Granite Grey, Electric Blue, and Garnet Red. Despite the new colour, the pricing remains unchanged at RM72,900 for the 1.5 X variant and RM77,900 for the 1.5 AV variant with the new colour offered across the range.

You’re not going to find much else that has changed about the Aruz besides this, with the model maintaining its list of features offered previously, including 17-inch wheels, LED headlamps, keyless entry and start, a built-in toll reader, and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Stepping up from the 1.5 X to the 1.5 AV variant bag you some additional features like leather seats, front fog lamps, automatic headlights, and roof rails.

Powered by the reliable 2NR-VE 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, the Aruz delivers 101 hp at 6,000 rpm and 133 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. It features a rear-wheel drive setup paired with a four-speed automatic transmission, ensuring a smooth driving experience.

Safety remains a priority with six airbags, ABS, EBD, brake assist, VSC, traction control, and hill start assist as standard across all variants. The higher-spec 1.5 AV also comes equipped with ASA 2.0, which includes Pre-collision Warning and Braking, a driving video recorder (dashcam), and of course Perodua’s Advanced Safety Assist (A.S.A) 2.0 system.

The Perodua Aruz comes with a five-year, 150,000 km warranty, and bookings can be made at authorised showrooms nationwide. For this month (October 2024), Perodua are also offering an RM3,000 cash rebate for the model to further entice buyers.