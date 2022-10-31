Ducati stuffs a 1,158cc V4 engine into its new Diavel

Ducati has introduced its latest 2023 Ducati Diavel V4 and just like the name, it comes with a powerful V4 engine.

It's no secret that Ducati is going all out with its V4 Granturismo powertrain, but it's still a sight to behold when combined with the Diavel's glorious design and chassis. The 1,158cc V4 unit in question is the same one that can be found in the Ducati Multistrada V4.

168hp of pure 'muscle-cruiser'

The 2023 Ducati Diavel V4 is said to produce 168hp at 10,750rpm and 128Nm of torque at 7,750rpm. Carrying a kerb weight of only 223kg without fuel (that's 13kg less than the already impressive Diavel 1260 S), the 2023 Ducati Diavel V4 is able to slingshot itself (along with the rider) from 0-100km/h in under three seconds.

Mated to a six-speed manual transmission with Ducati Quick Shift up/down, the new Diavel V4 promises high performance together with smoothness and regularity at every rpm. That lower weight is thanks to its new chassis that provides improve handling and agility plus the comfort for medium-range touring.

Fully-adjustable suspension & Brembo Stylema brakes

Ducati has also included the works when it comes to the whole package for the 2023 Ducati Diavel V4. That includes a set of fully-adjustable suspension (50mm USD front forks & rear monoshock with an aluminium single-sided swingarm), Brembo Stylema brakes, 17-inch light alloy wheels wrapped with Pirelli Diablo Rosso III rubbers, and a 20-litre fuel tank to name a few.

The electronics package is state-of-the-art to provide the ultimate cruiser riding experience which includes:

6D IMU - Inertial Measurement Unit

Four riding modes - Sport, Touring, Urban & Wet

5-inch TFT dashboard with Ducati Multimedia System

ABS Cornering EVO

Ducati Traction Control EVO 2

Ducati Wheelie Control

Ducati Power Launch + more

The best parts? Those dual-C DRLs on the front and just look at the four exhaust silencers, all grouped up on the right-hand side of the bike. Talk about sexy.