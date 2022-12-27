Elon Musk ABANDONED Tesla - KoGuan Leo

Some strong words have popped up regarding the infamous Elon Musk and his current position as the CEO of Tesla.

KoGuan Leo, the third-largest individual shareholder in Tesla and also an Indonesian multi-billionaire has taken to Twitter (oh, the irony) to 'vent out' his 'frustrations' regarding the current state of Tesla as well as its current CEO, Elon Musk.

Tesla has no working CEO?

Elon abandoned Tesla and Tesla has no working CEO



Tesla needs and deserves to have working full time CEO



What Tesla BOD should do, do nothing? Elon will find his own successor under BOD independent supervision https://t.co/AJSvij9ncP — KoGuan Leo (@KoguanLeo) December 14, 2022

While it is true that Elon Musk has been particularly busy since his acquisition of Twitter, it seems that his latest endeavours and antics have affected Tesla in a way that according to Reuters has stated: "frustrating investors as the company's shares wallow at over two-year lows".

Musk apparently disclosed another $3.6 billion in stock sales just last week on top of the $40 billion+ deal he used to take buy off Twitter. Meanwhile, the introduction of big discounts on Tesla models in the US last week also saw Tesla stocks dropping a further 9%, which has caused concerns for the company's investors, including KoGuan Leo.

Elon Musk to find his own Tesla successor?

*Image credit: Electrek

KoGuan Leo's Tweet stated that the company's board of directors should 'supervise' Elon Musk in finding a successor for his CEO position at Tesla. A reply by Leo to one of Tweet's comments states a further explanation on his Tweet, which goes:

"I am multi-billionaire before I invested in Tesla, will continue to be if Tesla goes to zero. I plan to invest more bc Tesla will be the biggest company with or without Elon. As his fanboy, I invested bc of Elon. Of course, I prefer Elon to be CEO but he abandoned Tesla."

There might be a chance that Tesla's BOD might order a buyback on the shares that Elon Musk has sold off. One of KoGuan Leo's latest Tweets stated that he has raised $500 million to buy an additional 3 million Tesla shares as planned.

In the meantime, Musk himself has stated that he's open to the idea of finding a CEO for Twitter after Tweeting "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams." Who knows, perhaps he'll come around to save his beloved tech company.