ETCM Adds Tomei Aerokit To 2022 Nissan Almera Turbo

Interested buyers looking into the 4th-generation Nissan Almera Turbo now have the option of a Tomei accessory kit that’s worth RM8,000. Even better, it’s available at no cost (FREE) for a limited time.

Developed and designed by the well-known Japanese tuning house in collaboration with local Nissan distributors Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM), the Tomei Aero Package is available for all three variants of the Almera Turbo:

  • 1.0T VL - RM83,888
  • 1.0T VLP - RM89,888
  • 1.0T VLT - RM95,888

Prices quoted are on-the-road and inclusive of SST.

2022 Nissan Almera Turbo 1.0T - Tomei Aero Package - ETCM

FREE Tomei Aero Package for Nissan Almera Turbo

It comprises a 5-piece exterior package that which are a front bumper spoiler, a two-part rear bumper spoiler, and a pair of side skirts, all finished in a two-tone colour scheme to stand out against the car’s body colour, all of which are factory-fitted.

For the Almera Turbo VLT, the Tomei Aero Package will also come with new sports pedals and foot rest. Other items include door handle protectors, a new kick plate for the door sills, door visors, and the pre-installation of ICE Cool Tinting Film.

2022 Nissan Almera Turbo 1.0T - Tomei Aero Package - ETCM

Meanwhile, for the Almera Turbo VL and Almera Turbo VLP, the 5-piece aerokit will also be joined by a boot lid spoiler as well as the ICE Cool Tint and sport pedals with footrest, but without the door handle protectors, door visor, and kick plate.

For an even racier look, ETCM is also offering a Tomei GT Wing on the boot lid priced at RM1,400 which includes installation and can even be included in the total cost of the car under the financing package. Also, for a limited time, they’re offering the GT Wing to early bird buyers for a 50% discount.

2022 Nissan Almera Turbo 1.0T - Tomei Aero Package - ETCM

As with the rest of the Almera Turbo, the Tomei Aero Package is covered against manufacturing defects under ETCM’s standard 3-year/100,000km (whichever comes first) warranty.

2022 Nissan Edaran Tan Chong Motor ETCM Almera Almera Turbo Tomei Aerokit Aero Package
Jim Kem

Jim Kem

Content Producer

There's just something about cars. It's a conveyance, it's a liability, it's a tool; but it can also be a source of joy, pride, inspiration and passion. It's much like clothes versus fashion. And like the latter, the pursuit of perfection never ends.

