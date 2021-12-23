All-New Nissan Almera: It’s Not The Almera You Know, But One That Challenges Beliefs

One of the reasons why Nissan is loved is that they introduce solid products in most segments and set an example that other manufacturers struggle to follow. Case in point: the all-new Nissan Almera!

After nine years of the third-generation Nissan Almera, Nissan finally gave us a successor to the long-serving vehicle. Some ask why it has taken them so long to do so? Well, good things take time - and judging by the All-New Almera, that time was definitely well spent.

Nissan really did go to town with the All-New Almera. Not only have they come out with a product that is a far departure from its predecessor, but they have also made a car that's pretty much above and beyond expectations.

Goodbye budget buy, hello premium sedan that is ready to tackle the 21st century. No longer will people buy the Almera because it was the budget option, instead they’ll now buy it because it is the premium, well-equipped, fuel-efficient option.

It all pretty much starts with the interior experience, something that is a far cry from what we were used to seeing in an Almera. This is where you will first catch a glimpse of the excellent work that Nissan is currently doing.

There is not a single cheap-feeling material in sight or to the touch, with much of the dashboard being wrapped in soft-touch material. This kind of trim is still something we don't see commonly in this market segment or even segments higher up, so it's fantastic to see that the new Almera comes with this stylistic choice of interior and materials.

The instrument cluster comprises a vivid screen in the centre and traditional analogue speedometers flanking it. The screen can be swapped to display various types of information or left as a tachometer and safety system monitor as the New Almera is full of it (we'll get to that later).

The seven-inch touch screen display mounted in the dashboard's centre also brings it into the future, a massive contrast from entertainment systems found in the previous Almera. As expected, Bluetooth connectivity is available, and Apple Car Play comes as standard.

While some things that deserved to be left behind have been left behind, some core elements have been carried forward from the previous car - why fix something that is not broken, right?

A core strength of all Almeras is its ability to provide a larger-than-expected interior space, and it's no different in the All-New Almera. Legroom and headroom in the new Almera are expectedly fantastic, even allowing a tall person to sit behind an equally tall driver. It really does adequately seat four adults without cramping any of them - even five passengers might be cosy enough for long trips.

But it’s not all about the rear passengers, because front occupants get to experience Nissan’s Zero Gravity Inspired Sport Seats, which provide a “fatigue-free” experience on long drives.

Speaking of long drives, the Almera’s trunk space can easily pack up enough cargo for those long holidays. With 428 litres of space, the new Nissan Almera will easily accommodate all the luggage, toys and ancillary equipment for a great family trip.

And then there is the NVH, something which has been improved tremendously, practically transforming the Almera experience. The All-New Almera's refinement is just above what you would expect from a B-segment sedan. It's quiet, refined and really does give you the illusion that you are in something more expensive. Not something you would normally attribute to an Almera.

The looks of the All-New Almera is also something to celebrate. The styling of the new Almera is a pretty radical departure from its predecessor. It now has a very prominent and feisty looking front end and flowing lines throughout the body, resulting in a car that looks sleek and sporty. Even the skinny tyres were addressed, as the All-New Almera can be had with 205/55 R16 tyres.

When Nissan's official distributor in Malaysia, Edaran Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd introduced the All-New Almera, the media and the public were staggered by the amount of standard safety gear it came with.

Standard across the range is Nissan's Intelligent Mobility system, equipping the car with Forward Collision Warning with Intelligent Forward Emergency Braking. As you move up the range, the car gets even more safety gear such as the Intelligent Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection, Blind Spot Warning System and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

Just as we mentioned above, Nissan really went to town with the fourth generation Almera, and the mechanical department benefited from this mission to give the people a fantastic product.

The naturally aspirated engine from the third generation Almera is long gone as Nissan ushers in a new age engine in the form of the turbocharged HR10DET 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine paired to a new generation X-TRONIC CVT with D-Step Logic.

This makes the All-New Almera the only turbocharged model in its class, and despite the tiny displacement, it provides just the right amount of grunt for every occasion. Output stands at 100 PS and 152 Nm of torque, but the real-world driving experience suggests more.

The engine also borrows a lot of tech from Nissan's legendary GT-R, which sees it adopting the high-performance cars' Mirror Bore Coating Technology. This coating produces an extremely thin 0.2mm mirror bore coating cylinder liner that provides better heat conduction, enhanced cooling performance and less engine knocking. With the advantages gained, it contributes toward increasing both fuel efficiency and engine power.

Nissan claims the All-New Almera can do 5.4l/100km (or 18.4km/L) and up to 650km in one full tank. Having gone through and come out tops in our own B-segment sedan shootout, we know that it is indeed a fuel-efficient car.

Speaking of performance and fuel efficiency, not only does the Almera's new X-TRONIC CVT help with the sipping of fuel, but it also provides a good drive. This new transmission provides CVT type constant acceleration but with the shift feel of a conventional auto transmission. Not only does it not feel like a CVT, but it is also quiet and refined, which adds to the whole polished Almera experience.

All in all, the All-New Almera is an accomplished vehicle that pretty much has everything you need for it to be a great daily driver as well as a weekend balik kampung hero. It has comfort, style, refinement, fuel efficiency, torque and plenty of interior space. So it's really worth your time to go see it and test it out for yourself.

Before we forget, Nissan is currently running an attractive 1.88% interest rate promo as well as giving away a free Urban Accessories Package worth up to RM5,500. The Urban package adds a dual-channel video recorder, door handle protectors, door visors, gloss black trunk lid spoiler, trunk tray, front and rear kick plates and all-around glass tinting to the car. No time like the present then to purchase the All-New Nissan Almera.



