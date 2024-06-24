2024 Nissan Almera Turbo hits 3.4L/100km real-world fuel consumption in Malaysia

Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) recently organised the Nissan Lightfoot Quest 2024 to showcase the fuel efficiency of its Nissan Almera Turbo model.

A total of 30 teams consisting of Nissan Almera owners and media members took part in the 203km drive from Petaling Jaya, Selangor to Ipoh, Perak.

It's an interesting event to not only showcase how the Nissan Almera performs when it comes to fuel economy but also to debunk all the myths surrounding its turbocharged engine being a fuel guzzler.

On paper, the Nissan Almera is fitted with the HR10DET 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo engine that produces 100PS and 152Nm of torque. Mated to the brand's X-Tronic CVT transmission, it is said that the Nissan Almera can go as far as 18.4km for every litre of fuel (5.4L/100km), which translates to a range of 650km for every full tank of fuel.

For a non-hybrid car, that's already an impressive figure to begin with but what the top three teams in the Nissan Lightfoot Quest 2024 drive achieved were way more impressive.

Muhammad Nifail bin Basri took the top spot by achieving an impressive figure of 3.49L/100km (28.61km/L) which saw him taking home a massive cash price along with BHPetrol vouchers.

Simon Wong Hong Liang wasn't too far behind in P2 with 3.67L/100km (27.21km/L) while the third spot went to Matthew A/L Alexander with 3.68L/100km (27.14km/L).

If you do the math, the champion's average fuel consumption time the Nissan Almera's 35-litre fuel tank, the 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder powertrain in the Nissan Almera can technically travel just over the 1,000km mark with just one full tank or RM71.75 worth of RON95 petrol!

According to Khoo Cheng Pah, CEO of ETCM, “We are proud to be holding the Nissan Lightfoot Quest once again, this time to showcase the exceptional fuel efficiency of the Nissan Almera 1.0L Turbo. Not only is the Almera Turbo stylish and fun to drive, its technologically-advanced turbocharged powertrain allows it to be responsive yet frugal in everyday use."

"With petrol prices expected to be adjusted upwards in the near future, the Nissan Almera Turbo is an even more compelling option in the B-sedan segment," added Khoo.