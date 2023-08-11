EVs can't travel far? 11 GWM Ora Good Cats complete 15-city tour across 3 countries in 8 days

Great Wall Motor (GWM) proved a point when it comes to EV range anxiety with the conclusion of the GWM EV Convoy Tour.

A total of 11 GWM Ora Good Cat EV travelled to 15 different cities across three countries. n a span of only eight days, all of them successfully drove from Bangkok, Thailand, down to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and ended their run in Singapore.

The grand tour across three countries was also completed to mark the official launch of the GWM brand as well as the Ora Good Cat debut in Singapore for the very first showroom grand opening.

Apart from showcasing the Ora Good Cat's long-travel capabilities as well as durability, the convoy also explored through the EV charging networks across Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore. Plus, having a 500km range certainly helps with reducing any range anxiety.

There are two variants of the Ora Good Cat EV available here in Malaysia - Pro 400 (RM139,800) and Ultra 500 (RM169,800). The former is fitted with a 47.8kWh battery pack that offers a range of up to 400km (NEDC) while the latter kicks it up to 500km thanks to its 63.1kWh battery pack.

Both units are fitted with the same single electric motor setup that punches out 143PS and 210Nm of torque. This allows the Ora Good Cat to hit 0-100km/h in just 7.9 seconds as well as a top speed of 152km/h.

For charging, the Ora Good Cat supports up to 6.6kW AC via its Type 2 connector that helps it to get fully charged in eight hours (10 hours for the Ultra 500). It also supports DC charging up to 60kW and when that is connected, 0-80% should only take around 40-46 minutes.