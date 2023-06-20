Experience the Mitsubishi Motorsport legacy at their Champion Xperience this weekend!

You too can now experience the Mitsubishi Motorsport legacy by attending Mitsubishi Malaysia's Champion experience this weekend.

For over half a century, Mitsubishi Motors has involved itself in the exhilarating world of motorsport. With a rich history spanning from 1967 to 2005, the renowned automaker has achieved an impressive tally of World Rally Championship victories.

Each win represents a testament to the brand's relentless pursuit of excellence and its commitment to pushing the boundaries of performance and innovation.

Now, prepare yourself to experience the true essence of motor-ness firsthand! As Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia is hosting the highly anticipated Champion Xperience, taking place from the 24th to the 25th of June at Tanamera, Shah Alam. This is your golden opportunity to delve into the world of Mitsubishi Motors and witness their exceptional engineering in action.

Participants at The Champion Xperience event will be treated to an array of thrilling activities that showcase the proven capabilities, toughness, power, and reliability of the mighty Mitsubishi Triton pickup truck. Buckle up for a heart-pounding professional rally taxi ride, where you'll feel the adrenaline surge through your veins as you're taken on a high-speed adventure by skilled drivers.

But that's not all – brace yourself for an unforgettable off-road test drive that will put the Triton through its paces. It's an opportunity to witness firsthand why the Triton is revered for its prowess and durability.

Don't miss your chance to secure a spot at this exclusive event. Register now to ensure you don't miss out on this extraordinary experience. As an added bonus, by securing an early bird test-drive spot, you'll receive an RM20 e-wallet TnG Wallet e-voucher* that can be used for your future adventures.

Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of Mitsubishi Motors and discover the legacy that has captivated motorsport enthusiasts for decades. Click here to secure your spot and unlock the thrilling Mitsubishi Triton experience.

*Terms and conditions apply.