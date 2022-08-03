Mitsubishi Unveils The Rugged 2022 Triton Phantom Plus Edition – RM140k

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has launched the limited edition Mitsubishi Triton Phantom Plus Edition, an RM139,700 pick-up truck for those who crave something extra.

Just like the previous generation Triton where Mitsubishi offered a limited-run Phantom Edition truck, there are quite a few changes to the exterior and interior of the double cab pick-up truck. Also like the previous Phantom Edition truck, Mitsubishi will only be offering a limited number of units, capping it at 1000 models.

Interestingly, the special edition Phantom truck is cheaper than the top-of-the-range Triton, the Athlete, coming in at RM139,700. Despite coming with the extra special edition exterior and interior features, one of the main reasons why the truck is cheaper than the top variant is due to its lack of advanced safety features.

Exterior 2022 Triton Phantom Plus

For a more aggressive exterior, the limited edition 4x4 truck adds on side door mouldings, tailgate assist, Phantom tailgate moulding with rear spoiler, sports bar with matte finishing, and rugged 18-inch gloss black wheels with Yokohama's all-terrain tyres. The Phantom look is finished with Phantom Plus body decals as well as a decorative roof with LED lighting.

Interior of the 2022 Triton

On the inside, the cabin has been redesigned with a set of exclusive Phantom Plus sporty leatherette seats, red accent carpet mats and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

Powertrain Phantom Plus Edition

The powertrain in the Phantom Plus Edition truck remains the same as the Athlete, as it comes with Mitsubishi's venerable (4N15) 2.4-litre Mivec common-rail turbodiesel engine that churns out 181 PS at 3,500 rpm and 430 Nm of torque at 2,500 rpm.

Drive is still sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission, and Mitsubishi's Super Select 4WD-II system helps to spread the power across four wheels via the 4WD-II control dial in the cabin.

Safety 2022 Phantom Plus Edition

As for safety, the Phantom Plus Edition truck comes with:

Anto-Lock Braking System

Electronic Brake Force Distribution

Brake Assist

Active Stability Control

Traction Control

Rest Reminder

Hill Start Assist

Trailer Stability Assist

2-Airbags

The Phantom Plus Edition is equipped with a Driving Video Recorder as standard for extra safety.

Warranty 2022 Mitsubishi Phantom Plus Edition

The Mitsubishi Phantom Plus Edition truck is offered with a 5-Years/200,000km warranty (whichever comes first).