Ferrari Unveils Two New ‘Spiders’ In The Same Week - The 812 GTS, F8 Spider

The past month has definitely been a very eventful one for supercar fans as new and exciting models just keep on coming, one after another.

Right after Lamborghini took the wraps off the Sian, it was Ferrari’s turn to unveil not one, but two gorgeous new models – the F8 Spider and the 812 GTS.

The more interesting model out of the two is of course 812 GTS, which is the convertible version of the 812 Superfast.

The big news with the 812 GTS is that the car’s rear section has been completely redesigned, to make way for the retractable hard top and its stowage compartment.

The retractable hard top, which opens in 14 seconds at speeds of up to 45 km/h, does not impinge upon the interior dimensions, thus maintaining the donor car’s roomy cockpit.

Powering the 812 GTS is the same 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine as the Superfast, which produces 800 PS and 718 Nm, paired with an F1 DCT seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Thanks to the powertrain, the 812 GTS does the century sprint in just under 3 seconds and clocks a top speed of 340 km/h, making it the most powerful Ferrari convertible ever.

The F8 Spider on the other hand, which was designed in parallel with the F8 Tributo berlinetta, is here to replace the 488 Spider.

Weighing 20 kg lighter than its predecessor, the F8 Spider is significantly more aerodynamically efficient too, and features the latest version of Ferrari’s Side Slip Angle Control system.

Power comes courtesy of the same twin-turbo 3.9-litre V8 engine as its coupe sibling, which makes 711 hp and 770 Nm of torque. In terms of performance, the F8 Spider does the century run in 2.9 seconds, and is able to clock a top speed of 325 km/h.

The F8 Spider’s engine also inherits highly efficient weight-reduction solutions from the 488 Pista which have cut the power unit’s weight by 18 kg compared to that of the 488 Spider.

On the exterior, the entire front end has been redesigned to highlight the extensive aerodynamic modifications made to this area of the car. The clearest example is the new, more compact, horizontal LED headlights.

The rear spoiler has also been entirely redesigned. It is now larger and wraps around the tail lights, visually lowering the car’s centre of gravity and allowing a return to the classic twin light cluster and body-coloured tail, another styling cue from the early 8-cylinder berlinettas like the very first in the legendary series, the 308 GTB.

The retractable hard top takes just 14 seconds to deploy, and can be closed or opened while the car is on the move up to 45 km/h.

Inside, the F8 Spider’s cockpit retains the classic, driver-oriented look typical of Ferrari’s mid-rear-engined berlinettas. A concept that creates a symbiotic relationship between driver and car, very much as happens in F1, with all controls mounted on the new generation steering wheel. The sporty seats are also new.

The dash incorporates an aluminium sail panel supporting the central satellite and continuing into the dash itself. Also to create a sense of visual lightness, a sliver of carbon fibre divides the upper and lower parts, streamlining the whole look. This section also incorporates the optional 7” touchscreen passenger-side display and the dash is completed by the classic instrument cluster with its central rev-counter.

The tunnel is clearly separated from the dash and set beneath it, once again to enhance the sensation of lightness that the car’s interior exudes. It features a new bridge, a prominent sculptural creation that seems to float and thus further streamlines the cabin.