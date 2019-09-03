All-New Hyundai i10 Breaks Cover - New Design, New Tech, No New Engines

Hyundai has unveiled the all-new i10 ahead of its slated launch at the 2019 Frankfurt International Motor Show, featuring a new design, as well as a wide range of new connectivity and advanced safety features.

Compared to the current model, the all-new i10 is 20 mm shorter and 20 mm wider, and comes with a wide front grille, LED headlights with DRLs, 16-inch wheels, an X-shaped C-pillar, as well as 22 exterior colour options.

Inside, the car features a very youthful appearance, with key features like the air-vents which protrude into the door trim, a large décor panel on the dashboard, honeycomb 3D pattern on the door panels, an extra open storage compartment above the glovebox on the passenger side, as well as four colour options.

Available in four and five seater configurations, the all-new Hyundai i10 also comes with better visibility than its predecessors, and offers 252-litres of boot space.

In terms of infotainment, safety, and driver assistance features, the all-new i10 is fitted with an 8-inch touch-screen infotainment system with a reverse camera, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.

There is also wireless charging, Hyundai’s Bluelink telematics driver assistance system, as well as Hyundai SmartSense active safety and driving assistance features, which includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), High Beam Assist (HBA), Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), and the Intelligent Speed Limit Warning (ISLW).

In terms of powertrain options, the all-new i10 will be available at launch with the same two engines as before - a 1.0-litre MPi 3-cylinder mill producing 67 PS and 96 Nm torque, as well as a 1.2-litre MPi 4-cylinder engine producing 84 PS and 118 Nm torque.

Both engines are available with two transmission choices - a 5-speed manual transmission and a 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). The Idle Stop and Go (ISG) is a standard feature for all powertrains.

However, the All-New i10 is also available with an Eco Pack, which includes an adjusted gear ratio, four seats and 14-inch wheels for more optimised fuel efficiency.

