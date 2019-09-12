Editor's Pick

Frankfurt 2019: The Hyundai Veloster N ETCR Is An All-Electric Race Car

Auto News
 | 

Frankfurt 2019: The Hyundai Veloster N ETCR Is An All-Electric Race Car

Hyundai is no stranger to the world of motorsports, what with numerous vehicles being fielded in various forms of motorsports around the world and in various different race series. Their commitment to development through motorsports is a very European approach to things (and arguably Japanese as well, back in the 80s and 90s), and this also means that they are keen on entering the up and coming ETCR - Electric Touring Car Racing - series.

Designed to mirror the current petrol powered TCR series, ETCR looks to combine a familiar form with an unfamiliar means of propulsion. Just like the Seat Leon Cupra ETCR prototype that was put on display last year, Hyundai's Veloster N ETCR entry will pack a mid-mounted motor delivering power to the rear wheels. If this sounds entirely bizarre to you, remember that Renault was doing the same with the first and second generation Megane Trophy models, both of which packed mid-mounted engines sending power to the rear wheels.

Expected power for the Veloster N ETCR should be up to 680 bhp, if the Cupra prototype is anything to go by. Regenerative braking will likely feature in order to keep battery weight down and offer additional levels of adjustment for drivers and teams to play around with in order to make the racing a little more interesting. For the time being, Hyundai will field two of these Veloster N ETCR cars in the series under their own works program, with full testing of these vehicles commencing later this month.

To find the best deals on Hyundai models, click here.

Related Tags
ETCR Frankfurt 2019 Hyundai Hyundai Veloster N ETCR Veloster N Veloster N ETCR
Print
Aswan

Aswan

Writer

Places more value in how fun a car is to drive than outright performance or luxury. He laments the direction that automotive development is headed in, but grudgingly accepts the logic behind it. Can be commonly found trying to fix yet another problem on his rusty project car.

Featured

Comments

Active Chats
Archived
Help

We're here to assist you

Click "Help" to speak to our Customer Care Consultants.
Delete chat?
Delete Cancel
Chat Empty
No chats found
Start searching and chat with sellers
Help

We're here to assist you

Click "Help" to speak to our Customer Care Consultants.
Support
×

Carlist.my security

Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party