Frankfurt 2019: The Hyundai Veloster N ETCR Is An All-Electric Race Car

Hyundai is no stranger to the world of motorsports, what with numerous vehicles being fielded in various forms of motorsports around the world and in various different race series. Their commitment to development through motorsports is a very European approach to things (and arguably Japanese as well, back in the 80s and 90s), and this also means that they are keen on entering the up and coming ETCR - Electric Touring Car Racing - series.

Designed to mirror the current petrol powered TCR series, ETCR looks to combine a familiar form with an unfamiliar means of propulsion. Just like the Seat Leon Cupra ETCR prototype that was put on display last year, Hyundai's Veloster N ETCR entry will pack a mid-mounted motor delivering power to the rear wheels. If this sounds entirely bizarre to you, remember that Renault was doing the same with the first and second generation Megane Trophy models, both of which packed mid-mounted engines sending power to the rear wheels.

Expected power for the Veloster N ETCR should be up to 680 bhp, if the Cupra prototype is anything to go by. Regenerative braking will likely feature in order to keep battery weight down and offer additional levels of adjustment for drivers and teams to play around with in order to make the racing a little more interesting. For the time being, Hyundai will field two of these Veloster N ETCR cars in the series under their own works program, with full testing of these vehicles commencing later this month.

