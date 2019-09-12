Frankfurt 2019: The Hyundai i10 N Line Is The Warm Hatch We Need

The latest in the long line of fun compact cars we will never get is the Hyundai i10 N Line, which has been unveiled at the ongoing Frankfurt Motor Show, to be made available across Europe by summer 2020. The smallest car in Hyundai's range is receiving the same treatment that the i30 got back in 2018, even packing an exclusive three-cylinder 1.0-litre T-GDi (that's turbo gasoline direct injection) pushing 100 PS and 172 Nm of torque.

Doesn't sound like a lot? The previous generation i10 stood at under 1000 kg, and it wouldn't be surprising if the new one managed to shed a little bit of weight here and there. Those who have had the pleasure of driving a Hyundai i10, or its sister car in the form of the Kia Picanto, will know how charming these compact cars can be and how nimble they are in day to day life. Think of it as a bit of a budget Fiat 500.

The i10 N Line will be available with a five speed manual gearbox to the delight of purists. The only thing is Hyundai hasn't really said much about what they've done to the suspension and the chassis, and from the broad strokes it seems that they regard the N Line as more of a trim level than an outright performance model. A redesigned bumper and grille, as well as 16-inch alloy wheels and LED daytime running lights are the highlights of the model, along with aggressive red trim, sportier seats, and an N-branded steering wheel.

To find the best deals on Hyundai models, click here.