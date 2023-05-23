'FF' plate collected RM34.2 million, RM950k just for FF 8!

The recent bidding for vehicle registration numbers in the "FF" series has generated a record-breaking collection of RM34.29 million.

The FF 8 license plate by itself secured the top spot at RM950,000, according to our current Transport Minister, Anthony Loke, as reported by NST.

Between May 14 and 19, a total of 34,032 individuals took part in the bidding process, with 8,348 of them emerging as successful bidders.

*Image credit: NST

Loke revealed that aside from FF 8, the other most expensive plates were FF 9 (RM911,999), FF 3 (RM639,000), and FF 2 (RM638,000).

Among the five numbers that garnered the most interest were FF 199, which had 34 bidders, followed by FF 51 with 32 bidders, and FF 155, FF 555, and FF 1688, each attracting 29 bidders.

According to Loke, "In terms of total number of bidders and winners, the FF series also saw the highest participation since the launch of the JPJeBid online application on April 15, 2019."

*Image credit: Bernama

Due to an overwhelming response, the system experienced a crash on Thursday, prompting the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to extend the bidding period by an additional 24 hours.

Loke expressed his apologies for any inconvenience caused and acknowledged the need for system improvements to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Remember the song from Altimet called 'Kalau Aku Kaya'? Our heads went straight to the chorus "Kalau aku kaya, hari hari hari raya..."