Fiat 500 Electric in Malaysia For RM250k?

It looks like someone in the Malaysian grey import industry is bringing in the Fiat 500 Electric or 500e into the country.

The photos you see below carry the Hamza Motors plate, and the three Fiat 500 EV models are said to be the special Fiat (500) RED variant. Three Fiat electric units are coming in August in three colours, but what about the specs?

320km EV range?

Fiat's partnership with (RED) is part of its efforts to help fight global health emergencies such as AIDS and COVID-19. Spec-wise, its 87kW electric motor is connected to a 42kWh lithium-ion battery that offers a 320km WLTP range.

0-50km/h can be completed in just 3.1 seconds, 0-100km/h is achieved in nine seconds, and it goes on up to a top speed of 130km/h. Provided that you don't test these figures out all the time, you may just be able to hit that 320km EV range.

What's this RED edition?

This particular Fiat 500e model comes with a touch of that iconic (RED) accents inside and out. You'll see the (500) RED logo plastered all over the car, which looks nice and all, but the specs are more or less the same as the regular Fiat 500e.

You'll also find its 16-inch burnished alloy wheels fitted with centre hubcaps that also come with the new RED logo. It's basically a way for you to roll in style while saving the world from the use of fossil fuels, and tell everyone that you're concerned about the global health crisis without saying a word.

Estimated price range?

We've asked, and the Fiat 500 EV model is going to be priced around RM250,000. It's probably going to fluctuate a lot depending on which grey import dealer is selling it (and also the fact that there's no official Fiat distributor here in Malaysia).

The Fiat 500e supports 50kW or 85kW fast-charging, which translates to 0-80% in 30 minutes. Or if you're in a hurry, 10 minutes will give you 50km, but only if you manage to get it fast-charged.