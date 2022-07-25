First Kia Carnival CKD Unit Rolls Off Kulim Plant

Kia Malaysia Sdn Bhd has officially assembled the first CKD Kia Carnival at the Inokom plant in Kulim, Kedah.

This new joint-venture between Kia Corporation and Bermaz Auto Berhad will see the locally-assembled Kia Carnival being launched for the local market soon (bookings already opened). And there will be two configurations - seven-seater and eight-seater.

2.2-litre turbodiesel with 199hp & 440Nm - 2022 CKD Kia Carnival

The CKD Kia Carnival will be powered by the same 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine that churns out 199hp and 440Nm of torque. This unit is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Other notable specs and features include heated and ventilated seats for front and rear, Premium Relaxation seats for the second row, 12-speaker Bose sound system, ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch infotainment display, one-touch power sliding doors, smart power tailgate, and a host of safety features under the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

According to Ted Lee, President and CEO of Kia Asia Pacific, "The roll-out of the Kia Carnival in CKD form was an important milestone in the marque’s renaissance in Malaysia. We are delighted to welcome the first Kia model produced here at Inokom for the Malaysian and ASEAN markets."

"The Kia Carnival marks a new beginning for the Kia brand and showcases all the hallmarks of our products, superior design, smart technology and an impressive driving experience," added Mr Lee.