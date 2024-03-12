'Balik Kampung' in style AND comfort with the Kia Carnival

Ramadan is just around the corner and while the main focuses for Muslims are fasting, prayers, reflection, and our roles within the community, getting ready for Hari Raya Aidilfitri is also a part of all the festivities to come in the month of Syawal.

For big families, that 'balik kampung' trip to celebrate Hari Raya is always hyped up with happiness and love. So, why not elevate that even further with bigger style and comfort?

This is where the Kia Carnival 11-seater comes into play in more ways than one. Parents, listen up! You definitely need all this space and comfort to make beautiful memories together as a family, and here are the top reasons why you should consider this premium MPV.

Child-friendly conveniences

Catering up to 11, the Kia Carnival allows the whole family to enjoy dynamic seating arrangements with its 11-seater configuration consisting of four rows. Fans of captain seats for the rear occupants? You can have four of them! Just fold middle seats for the second and third rows and they'll also have easy access within the cabin.

Speaking of easy access, parents and kids alike will absolutely adore the Carnival's Smart Power Sliding Doors and Smart Power Tailgate. With a push of a button, even the driver can just sit in comfort to operate them with ease. You would be pleasantly surprised at how easy it is to enter and exit the Kia Carnival thanks to its Smart Power Sliding Doors. You won't get this with traditional SUVs, folks.

For smaller children or babies, sometimes that extra bit of comfort and privacy can make a huge difference. Readily available ISOFIX mounts ensure safety for your children's car seats and if the sun is shining bright during nap times, just 'engage' the rear sunshades available for the second and third-row seats.

Dynamic seating arrangements (2-3-3-3)

Here's the ultimate beauty of the 11-seater Kia Carnival - seating! You and your family can easily travel with all the luggage and cargo thanks to the fourth-row seats that can be folded flat and stowed away into the boot to offer prime cabin real estate for all your belongings.

Plan to visit relatives nearby? Why travel with multiple cars when you can ferry up to 11 people in one go! This is when those extra seats will come in pretty handy, especially for those short and quick drives. The more, the merrier!

Worried about charging everyone's devices while on the road? Parents won't have to buy super long charging cables for their kids to charge their devices at the back as the Kia Carnival comes with seven USB ports. Everyone gets their own charging port, how convenient!

At the end of the day, the Kia Carnival triumphs in terms of style and comfort. Parents who are particularly on vehicle safety can also be at ease with the Carnival's safety features such as seven SRS airbags, Rear Occupant Alert, Safe Exit Assist, and more.

And you won't be short on power to drive around fully loaded thanks to its Smartstream 2.2L turbodiesel inline-four-cylinder engine with 199hp and 440Nm of torque. Head over to the nearest authorised dealer to find out more.

Or, you may also make your way to the Kia Roadshow which will be taking place from 27-31 March 2024 at 1Utama, GF LUXE. Block those dates on your calendars now and don’t miss out on some very amazing Raya promos.

Drive safe and have a blessed Hari Raya Aidilfitri!