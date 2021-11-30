The Most SUV Looking MPV Has Arrived - 2022 KIA Carnival Now Open For Booking

Dinamikjaya Motors Sdn Bhd, the new distributor for the KIA brand in Malaysia, has just announced that the All-New 2022 KIA Carnival is now officially open for booking. For those who like to see it, the 2022 Carnival will be previewed at the upcoming Carlist.my "Drive" Auto Fair at Setia City Convention Centre from the 3rd to 5th December 2021.

The fourth-generation Carnival boasts a design evolution that now brings with it SUV-inspired design elements giving it a stronger, more stylish presence to the mid-sized MPV segment.

KIA calls it a 'Grand Utility Vehicle', a wholly made-up term but one that at least describes the Carnival quite accurately, especially given that it is the automaker's flagship MPV.

The Carnival now features a shorter front overhang and bonnet that's been slightly extended thanks to the A-pillar having moved more rearward, giving it a slightly more SUV-like profile. This is a very intentional design choice, of course, given the popularity of anything SUV these days.

There's also the 'floating roof' effect happening with the 2022 Carnival thanks to some black finished vertical pillar surrounds emulating an uninterrupted glasshouse. Towards the rear, the silver-accented chrome fin that adorns the C-pillar is inspired by the new Sorento and is definitely an eye-catching piece of design.

Perhaps the most eye-catching ornament of this 2022 Carnival is that front grille. This is yet another variation of their 'tiger nose' grille design. The daytime running lights are also attractive with their angular straight lines.

Another interesting design is the location of the high-beam lamps, as they are integrated into the corner of the tiger-nose grille, with the low-beam lamps sitting separately, at the outer edges of the front of the car. Finally, the DRLs that wrap around the Carnival's turn signal lamps and then plunges downwards is also another new exciting bit of design for the 2022 Carnival.

At the rear, the Carnival boasts a wide, distinctive new design emphasized by the sleek combination lamps integrated into a full-width light bar. Above the light bar is a chrome line, which starts at the base of the new signature C-pillar and wraps around the base of the rear screen. Further enhancing its SUV-inspired design, the Carnival is finished off with a metallic lower skid plate, similar to what is offered at the front.

While the exterior design exudes a handsome silhouette, the interior's classy design gives the Carnival another level of sophistication. The centre fascia laced with a high-gloss black surface is paired up with chrome garnishes that run the dash's length to create a sense of space and openness in the cabin. In addition, the slim metal air vents blend well with the design ethos and give the MPV a modern design.

Unfortunately, for now, the MPV is only offered as an 11 seater, which means they do not come with captain seats in the middle row, as seen in other markets.

Nonetheless, the 2022 Carnival comes with a host of power-assisted doors and functionality, including Smart Power Sliding Doors, Smart Power Liftgate, Smart Key with one-button open/close functionality for rear sliding doors and liftgate.

Other interior features include a whoppingly extensive 12.3-inch high-resolution LCD Touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Wireless smartphone charging, multi-Bluetooth connectivity, and up to seven USB ports round up the Carnival's convenience features.

As for safety, the 2022 KIA Carnival comes with a host of standard and advanced safety features, including 7-airbags (Front Driver & Passenger, Driver Knee, Side and Curtain), Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control System (TCS), Multi-Collision Brake Control (MCB), ISOFIX Child Restraint Anchor Points and Top Tethers as well as Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA).

The 2022 Carnival comes with KIA's venerable 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The engine produces 199 horsepower at 3,800 RPM and 440 Nm of torque from just 1,750 – 2,750 RPM.

The 2022 All-New KIA Carnival is currently imported from South Korea. The colour line-up includes Astra Blue, Silky Silver, Aurora Black Pearl, Snow White Pearl, Panthera Metal and Flare Red.

The price for the 2022 KIA Carnival will be announced at a later date. However, the vehicle comes with a 5-Years warranty + 5-Years free Maintenance according to manufacturer's standards, inclusive of labour, parts and lubricants. Both warranty and free maintenance have a coverage period of five years and a mileage limit of 100,000km, whichever comes first.