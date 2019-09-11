Frankfurt 2019: Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS Concept Is The Electric S-Class Of The Future

Like the Mercedes-Benz EQC that came before it, the Vision EQS concept that takes centre stage at the ongoing Frankfurt Motor Show provides an outlook to the future of luxury vehicles with electric powertrains and autonomous driving capability while still incorporating trademark values of design, luxury, and craftsmanship.

The Vision EQS marries the Progressive Luxury design philosophy of the EQ models with the dimensions of a luxury sedan. At the front, the characteristic "one bow" architecture incorporates the front grille, headlights and front hood into one seamless piece. Around the flanks "lightbelt" structures create colour division at shoulder level of the car to create the impression of a "black panel" glass landscape floating on the silver vehicle body.

Other technologically futuristic features include the Digital Light headlamps, each with two holographic lens modules, integrated into the continuous 360-degree exterior lightbelt. The digital front grille consists of 188 individual LEDs as a world first, and round the back, the brand logo also has new tasks: 229 illuminated, individual stars form the seamless lightbelt at the rear

Powering the Vision EQS are two electric motors at the front and rear axles – making the Vision EQS an all-wheel drive vehicle – that deliver 469 hp and torque of approximately 760 Nm. The electric all-wheel drive system offers axle-variable torque distribution. Performance stats read 4.5 seconds for the 0-100 km/h sprint and a top speed over 200 km/h.

The battery, whose capacity is not known at this point, is situated low in the vehicle’s body and is claimed to offer an operating range of up to 700 km according to WLTP thanks to an intelligent operating strategy. A 350 kW fast charger will replenish up to 80% of battery capacity in less than 20 minutes. The highly-efficient lithium-ion battery comes from the Daimler subsidiary Accumotive.

By comparison, the EQC is powered by an 80kWh lithium-ion battery pack which offers over 450 km of driving range on a single charge (NEDC cycle).

The car’s body is constructed from a mix of steel, aluminium and carbon fibre, plus sustainable materials made from recyclates. Sustainability is also carried into the interior of the vehicle, where Mercedes-Benz has used both traditional and technologically advanced materials to create a special ambiance: Dinamica microfiber and artificial leather is used alongside native figured Maple trim, while the roof trim is actually hemmed from textile which is created by adding a quantity of recycled "ocean waste" plastic.

On the inside, the Vision EQS features the company’s Advanced MBUX infotainment system presented through large interior emerging displays and projection surfaces for a complete digital experience. Haptic highlights such as the air vents are integrated into the trim element like inlays, the speaker covers are made of rosé gold and a fragrance flask encased in a decorative holder are some of the luxury highlights of the cabin.

The Vision EQS is able to support the driver with highly-automated driving assistance at SAE Level 3, but thanks to the modular sensor systems, the level of autonomy can be extended up to fully-automated driving in the future.