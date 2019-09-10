Frankfurt 2019: Volkswagen ID.3 Unveiled – The Dawn Of A New Electrified Era

Volkswagen has unveiled the ID.3 at the ongoing Frankfurt International Motor Show. Arguably one of the most important new vehicles in recent years, the ID.3 is the first model of a completely new generation of pure electric vehicles. The ID.3 reflects the realignment of the Volkswagen brand and is also the first model with the new Volkswagen logo.

The ID.3 is based on the new modular electric drive matrix (MEB) platform, which has been designed from the ground up to feature an electric drive system.

Three drivetrain variants (dependent on the battery size) will be offered at the outset; the basic variant features a 45 kWh battery pack which enables a driving range of up to 330 km (as per WLTP), while two larger batteries, a 58 kWh and a 77 kWh unit, offer a driving range of 420 km and 550 km respectively.

Powering the ID.3 is an electric motor positioned at the rear axle. It generates 150 kW (58 kWh variant) and delivers a maximum torque of 310 Nm, which is claimed to give the ID.3 a top speed of 160 km/h.

Thanks to its fast charging capability, it is possible to charge the ID.3 sufficiently for a range of around 290 km (WLTP) within 30 minutes, using a charging output of 100 kW. The batteries themselves are integrated into the underbody for optimum driving dynamics and weight between the front axle and rear axle.

On the inside, the MEB platform allows for large interior space for five occupants; highlighted by a newly developed, centrally positioned, 10-inch touch display for all infotainment functions. The ID.3 additionally utilises for App Connect for smartphone integration.

Separately, the ID. Light, which is also new, supports drivers with an LED strip during navigation and can, for instance, prompt them to brake in the event of any dangers. All controls – including those on the electrically adjustable multifunction steering wheel – are operated using touch functions featuring touch-sensitive buttons. Only the electric windows and hazard warning lights use conventional tactile switches.

The entry price for the ID.3 (45 kWh) is under EUR 30,000, while the limited launch edition, dubbed the ID.3 1st (with the 58 kWh battery) is priced at just under EUR 40,000.

The ID.3 1st will be offered in three trim variants during the initial European market launch: