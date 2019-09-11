Editor's Pick

Frankfurt 2019: BMW Concept 4 Unveiled – The Next-Generation 4 Series Is Coming

Not to be outdone by its Stuttgart neighbours and the drop-dead gorgeous Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS, BMW pulled the wraps off its equally eye-catching Concept 4, the precursor concept of the next-generation 4 Series Coupe at the ongoing Frankfurt Motor Show.

Adrian van Hooydonk, Senior Vice President BMW Group Design adds, “The BMW Concept 4 embodies the aesthetic essence of the BMW brand. It combines perfect proportions with a clear and precise design,”

At the front, the most distinctive feature is the vertically oriented grille kidney which is meant to evoke legendary BMW Coupes such as the BMW 328 or the BMW 3.0 CSi. The kidney grille is also home to some elaborate details. The grating itself contains horizontal trim elements with a faceted cut, but when viewed closer actually reveals an array of small “number 4s” joined together. The slim and focused LED twin headlights are slightly angled and team up with the kidney grille to lend the front end a modern look with a strong identity.

Round the flanks, the BMW Concept 4 displays BMW’s signature coupe proportions of a stretched bonnet, long wheelbase, flowing roofline and short overhangs which creates a modern, elegant and dynamic outline. The athletic body incorporates a slender glasshouse with a narrow window aperture. A horizontal mainline between flows between the bulging wheel arches, retrospective of a classical contour line in shaping the character of the flanks.

The wheels are 21-inch items sporting a wide dish and sporty five-spoke design.

Round the back, the character line transitions from the flanks into the rear end in a broad, horizontal sweep and visually reduces the coupe’s height off the ground even further. Vertical air outlets frame the lower section of the rear and emphasise the car’s broad stance. The LED rear lights consist of a single fibre-optic element, which lends the familiar BMW L shape a cutting-edge “heartbeat” graphic with a glass cover.

A striking diffuser integrated into the rear apron sets the seal on the car’s rear-end, flanked by a pair of exhaust tailpipes that highlight the new and dynamic free-form of the BMW Concept 4’s design.

Gallery: Frankfurt 2019: BMW Concept 4 Unveiled – The Next-Generation 4 Series Is Coming

Frankfurt 2019: BMW Concept 4 Unveiled – The Next-Generation 4 Series Is Coming
