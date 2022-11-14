Editor's Pick
  4. Free ride for Kelana Jaya LRT line users for the next 7 days

Auto News
 | 

RapidKL announced that they would be giving free rides to users of the Kelana Jaya LRT line for the next seven days.

It was announced yesterday that the Kelana Jaya LRT line is fully operational again, and to apologise for the inconvenience caused, RapidKL announced that they would be giving free rides to its users for the next seven days.

Although the Kelana Jaya LRT line was only down for five days, compensation in the form of free service is still given according to the total of seven days of service disruption that was initially announced.

RapidKL Kelana Jaya Line

This compensation applies to all Kelana Jaya LRT line users, let it be for My50 pass holders, cash or Touch 'n Go card users. Here are the details of how the free trip will be given for each payment method.

The free LRT rides is applicable between Monday, 14 November to Sunday, 20 November 2022, as long as the start and destination are for stations along the Kelana Jaya LRT line.

Touch 'n Go

For TnG card users, they can use the card as usual without incurring any charges.

Cash

Customers who use cash to buy travel tokens along the Kelana Jaya LRT will need to go to customer service offices at LRT, MRT, Monorail and BRT stations to obtain special one-way travel tokens.

My50

My50 pass users will be given an additional seven days of free travel when renewing their pass. Customers only need to go to any customer service office at LRT, MRT, Monorail and BRT stations and the customer service officer will confirm the additional free travel.

So how's that? Is the free seven-day ride compensation enough for you to forgive RapidKL? Let us know in the comments.

Adam Aubrey

Adam Aubrey

Content Producer

Wants to live the simple life, especially when it comes to cars and bikes. That's what tech is for he reckons, to make motoring simpler

