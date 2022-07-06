RapidKL Under Fire (Again) Over Last-Minute Bus Service Cancellation

RapidKL is again in hot water after announcing the discontinuation of its express bus services located at the LRT/MRT Pasar Seni and KLCC stations.

While cancellations and discontinuations are a normal part of any business and service provider, it was the timing that angered netizens. The RapidKL express bus services at the Pasar Seni and KLCC stations ended on 4 July 2022, but they were only announced on 3 July 2022 at 10:06 pm. Yo, what.

We're not sure what was the level of demand for the express bus prior to its service cancelation, but we're pretty sure that there were at least some users considering the prime locations for daily travel in Pasar Seni and KLCC.

We're also pretty sure that not all of them were aware of this last-minute announcement, and were left hanging at these stations on 4 July 2022. Now, they have no choice but to look for other alternatives in order to complete their travels sans the express bus service.

It's also a bummer considering that all RapidKL public transportation services (MRT, LRT, KL Monorail, and RapidKL) are free to use until the middle of July. All the best in your daily commute, people.