Free tests for B2 motorcycle, taxi, bus & e-hailing licences not for EVERYONE

Remember when our lovely PM announced the free tests for B2 motorcycle, taxi, bus, and e-hailing licences during the Budget 2023 presentation?

Well, it turns out that it won't be for everyone. According to a report posted by Berita Harian, our Minister of Transport, Anthony Loke, stated that it's not going to be for everyone. The reason? The government is not able to support all B40 individuals in this particular matter.

Only those who are facing financial difficulties will be considered for this particular benefit amounting to over RM4 million. The mechanism for this programme is currently being finalised by the Ministry of Transport prior to the official announcement.

For those who are planning to get their PSV and GDL licences, some individuals with financial constraints in the B40 group (particularly the youths) will be covered in terms of fees via the MyPSV programme.

As for the B2 motorcycle licence (250cc and below), driving schools across Malaysia are charging anywhere between RM500-RM800 for the whole thing, including test fees. The test fees alone should be around RM40, and that's the part that will be covered by the Malaysian government.

Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

