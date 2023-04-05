Geely reveals Boyue Cool in China - made for youths!

Geely has unveiled the Boyue Cool, another addition to its ever-growing range of Boyue series of SUVs. With pre-sales expected to open any day now, the compact SUV will officially launch before the year's second quarter.

Explicitly designed for younger consumers, the Cool in its name actually stands for Creative, Opening, Outdare, and Love. If you know your Boyues very well, you will definitely think it looks like the Boyue L - and the reason for that is because the Cool adopts Geely's "Starburst Vision" design language, which features angular shapes and sharp lines.

Judging by its dimensions, the Biyue Cool is roughly the same size as the Proton X70, and apparently, it'll have 39 storage spaces throughout its cabin and 571 litres of rear cargo room.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is the powerplant that it utilises as the Boyue Cool comes with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine with a maximum power of 178 hp and a peak torque of 290 Nm, mated to a 7-speed DCT. Apparently, the engine is jointly developed by Volvo and Geely. Geely also claims that the Boyue Cool will complete the 0-100km/h sprint in 7.9 seconds.

Just like a lot of cars these days, the Cool is laced with tons of in trend equipment, including a 10-inch portrait-standing infotainment system. There's also a substantially large panoramic sunroof and 72-colour ambient lighting system for the interior.

The vehicle's clever features is facilitated by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip, with 16G memory + 128G storage, a 7nm processor, and an 8-core CPU. Voice interaction and facial recognition capabilities are also available.

According to Geely, a future over the air update will unlock features such as facial recognition to start the engine and automatically adjust the seat position to your liking.

Like a lot of Geely products, safety systems are placed on a high pedestal, which is why the Boyue Cool is equipped with level 2 driving assistance system with 13 functions, including adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking and emergency lane-keeping assist.