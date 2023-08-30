Get behind the wheel with the 2023 Honda WR-V at Carlist Drive Auto Fair in Setia Alam this weekend!

Hold onto your seats - the 2023 Honda WR-V is causing a sensation in Malaysia! With over 2,200 units sold in just one month - it's clear that this SUV is stealing hearts and breaking records.



Is it the driving experience? Or perhaps the classy and beautiful interior? Well, we extend the invitation to you guys to come check it out yourselves and explore other impressive models from Honda Malaysia that will be on display at this weekend's Carlist Drive Fair.



Drive out to Setia City Convention Centre from September 1 to 3 and dive straight into the action. This year's event is loaded with prizes and even just registering for the event puts you in the running for our lucky draw.



We'll be waiting for you. Bring your family, wives, girlfriends, scandal or better yet, bring em all together - we don't care. Let's have some fun together!

These prizes up for grabs are:

Grand Prize: RM 4,000

Second Prize: RM 2,500

Third Prize: RM 1,500

Exclusive Surprises: A sleek Roborock U10 Black (worth RM 1,799) and a tech-savvy Mi Vacuum Cleaner G10 (worth RM 949)!



But wait, there's more! Pre-register now and ignite your chances to win a Soundstream Anzuo Android Car Player worth RM 2,688. Join us this weekend for a fun, thrilling test drives, and a chance to win cool prizes guys.

