Halogen headlights vs LED headlights: Which is better? ​

Traditionally, Malaysian vehicles have often used halogen head lights for cars due to their reliability and cost-effectiveness. However, as the automotive industry embraces technological advancements, there is a noticeable shift towards adopting LED headlamps.

Halogen headlights, being the traditional choice, align with the cost-conscious approach that has been prevalent in the Malaysian market. They offer a straightforward and budget-friendly option for car manufacturers and consumers alike. In Malaysia, where we have a range of budget-friendly models, halogen headlights have been a reliable choice.

On the other hand, the modern vehicles in the Malaysian automotive market, especially in the premium and luxury segments, have seen the increased adoption of LED headlights. For example, brands like Mercedes-Benz and BMW only offer LED headlights in all their models in Malaysia. The same goes for some premium models in Malaysia like the Toyota Camry. There are even cases of LED headlights being used across all variants of an entry-level car like the Perodua Myvi. The demand for increased brightness, energy efficiency, and advanced features lead the way for a more modern driving experience.

The decision between halogen and LED headlights boils down to the preferences and priorities of both manufacturers and consumers. In a market where affordability is a significant consideration, halogen headlights remain a viable option. Meanwhile, the growing interest in advanced features, brightness, and energy efficiency positions LED headlights as a preferable choice for those embracing modernity in their vehicles.

Halogen headlights and LED headlights are two different technologies used in car lighting. Halogen headlights are the traditional choice, having been around for a long time. They are reliable but not as energy-efficient as LEDs. On the other hand, LED headlights are more modern and offer increased brightness while also consuming less energy.

Halogen headlights are straightforward and cost-effective but LEDs, being the newer technology, however, can be more complex and may include additional components such as fans. It's essentially a choice between tradition and modernity for a car's lighting system, with of course other factors such as cost, energy lifespan and few others.

Halogen vs LED

Technology

Halogen headlights are the traditional choice, while LED headlights are more advanced. Halogen headlights rely on a filament within the bulb, similar to bulbs you might have at home still, whereas LEDs use semiconductor technology to produce light. The difference in technology impacts performance and efficiency.

Brightness

One of the differences between halogen and LED headlights is brightness. Halogen lights provide a standard level of brightness, whereas LED headlights are wayyy brighter, offering better visibility on the road. The increased brightness of LEDs really helps especially during nighttime driving.

Energy efficiency

Energy efficiency is a major factor in any comparison between halogen and LED headlights because Halogen lights are less energy-efficient, consuming more power to produce light. In contrast, LEDs are really energy-efficient, providing brighter lights while using lesser energy. This efficiency reduces the load on the vehicle's electrical system, so it’s kinda a big deal.

Lifespan

Lifespan should be part of the consideration between Halogen and LED. Halogen bulbs have a shorter lifespan compared to LEDs. LED headlights last longer, means you don’t have to replace them as often. Which also means less maintenance cost and less money spent. Cha-ching!

Design

Halogen headlights are simpler in design, with fewer components compared to LED headlights. LEDs may include additional features like fans and heat sinks to manage heat effectively. While this contributes to their efficiency, it MAY also introduce more potential points of failure or maintenance requirements.

Light tone

Halogen lights emit a warmer tone of light, which can affect visibility in certain conditions. LEDs, on the other hand, emit a cooler, whiter light that enhances visibility and clarity, especially during nighttime driving. The difference in light tone can impact the overall driving experience and aesthetic appeal.

Cost

Halogen bulbs and systems are generally more affordable upfront, making them an attractive option for cost-conscious manufacturers and consumers. However, it's important to consider the long-term cost implications, including energy efficiency, lifespan, and maintenance.

In conclusion, the choice between halogen and LED headlights depends on individual priorities and preferences. Halogen headlights offer a simpler and more cost-effective solution. On the other hand, LED headlights provide superior brightness, energy efficiency, and they last longer too, making them a good choice for those seeking modern technology and long-term cost savings. The decision ultimately hinges on budget and the desire for enhanced performance and efficiency.

On a side note, if you guys are thinking why HID is not mentioned in this article, well it is because HID lights are only offered in a handful of brand-new cars and HID lights are rarely used these days plus they have already been superseded by LED technology anyways. So, yeah, you get the point.

Note that Halogen are not all that bad as in bad weather, they produce less glare due to their naturally warmer tone plus just because LEDs are better in certain ways, doesn’t mean that Halogen lights are irrelevant. It just means that the world is progressing and technologies certainly make some things better though not all. Halogen lights are still applicable in today’s automotive world.