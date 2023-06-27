Highways need to upgrade motorcycle lanes for big bikes

The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) has stated that all motorcycle lanes on all highways here in Malaysia need to be upgraded, particularly to suit big bikes.

LLM Chairman, Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias, stated that the upgrades are necessary because they also need to be suitable for high-powered motorcycles in order to reduce the risk of accidents, The Vibes reported.

According to Datuk Seri Jalaluddin, "Highway concessionaires are urged to upgrade the (motorcycle) lanes or provide appropriate facilities for these types of motorcycles to ensure the riders’ safety."

He also added that a number of bike lane entrances in places like Penang and Ipoh are deemed unsafe for big bikes with the possibility to cause more harm than good. LLM reported that more than 10,000 road accidents reported this year involved 200 fatal cases that were motorcycle-related.

LLM also urged all highway concessionaires to consider other aspects in upgrading their respective motorcycle lanes from usage safety during bad weather as well as a more safe place for all riders to shelter away from the rain and the highway overpasses which have resulted in several crashes and fatalities.