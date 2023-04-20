Editor's Pick
LLM expects 2.3 million cars to hit the road, Karak and Lebuhraya Pantai Timur hit the hardest

Hari Raya Aidilfitri is just around the corner and the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) expects that there will be up to 2.3 million vehicles hitting three major highways daily from now until 5 May 2023.

The projections are focused on the North-South Expressway (NSE), Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway, and East Coast Expressway (ECE). Those numbers are expected to gradually grow to start on 19 April 2023, and we can already see and hear reports of congestion.

To ensure a smoother travelling experience for motorists during the festive period, LLM has deployed a few initiatives such as instructing all highway concessionaires to stop all maintenance works which involve lane closures during the time period.

The other usual effort includes issuing the travel time advisory (TTA) as well as the use of electronically-displayed notice boards and billboards to remind road users of things like maintaining the Touch 'n Go or e-Wallet balances while travelling.

As most of you may already know, our Prime Minister announced the free Rahmah Toll initiative where the highway tolls will be exempted for four days from April 19-21 and April 24. This will involve 33 highways across Malaysia.

For those who are celebrating, Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri and maaf zahir dan batin. To the rest, happy holidays and enjoy the four-day weekend!

 

Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

