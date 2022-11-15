Honda Civic e:HEV RS officially launched - RM166,500

Honda Malaysia has officially launched the 2022 Honda Civic e:HEV RS variant for the Malaysian market.

With bookings already opened since last month, the new Honda Civic hybrid now sits at the very top of the Honda Civic offering in the country with great overall specs as well as that very interesting i-MMD powertrain.

2.0-litre Atkinson Cycle + i-MMD = 184PS & 315Nm

For the price that you're paying for the new Honda Civic e:HEV RS, what you'll get is the a fine-looking Honda Civic FE exterior paired with the newly-developed 2.0-litre non-aspirated Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine that produces 143PS and 189Nm of torque. But that's just for the ICE engine.

When paired with the Honda i-MMD dual electric motor setup, the new Honda Civic e:HEV RS produces 184PS and 315Nm of torque. Compared to the non-hybrid Honda Civic RS version, the Civic e:HEV produces an extra 2PS and 75Nm of torque.

This powertrain comes ready with an 'E-CVT' or Electric Continuous Variable Transmission) that not only helps to handle all that power and torque, but when driven sensibly, the Honda Civic e:HEV RS can achieve a very respectable 25km for every litre of petrol.

With this latest Honda i-MMD setup in the new Honda Civic hybrid model, we can confidently say through personal experience that it can and will smoke the non-hybrid Honda Civic RS in a drag race.

Exterior - Honda Civic E:HEV RS

Looking at the outside, the Civic e:HEV can be differentiated via a few key cues. At the front end, there's the Honda logo with a blue highlight to indicate that it's a hybrid as well as a sliver of chrome mounted on top of the front grille.

From the sides, you'll notice its 18-inch dual-tone rims (single-tone for the non-hybrid Honda Civic RS) as well as more chrome strips on the window lines and door handles. The rear ties everything together with the same Honda logo with blue highlights, a single exhaust, and an e:HEV badge.

Interior - Full TFT screen & wireless charger

Step inside the cabin and you'll be greeted with a nine-inch centre display audio unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A fully-digital 10.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display helps with all the driving info for the driver.

Other notable specs include a Qi wireless charger, RS-exclusive red stitching, Honda Smart Key Card, black suede/synthetic leather seats, and the most complete Honda Sensing package that includes (Honda LaneWatch & Honda Connect included):